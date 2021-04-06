South Africa

Two people shot dead after an argument during soccer match

06 April 2021 - 12:17
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

A man was shot dead and his car  set alight when he brought a gun shot victim to Barberton Provincial Hospital on Sunday.

According to the Mpumalanga police, two cars brought victims of gun shot wounds after an argument between two teams at a soccer friendly match, but the other team's supporters and friends followed and went to one of cars and set it alight after fatally shooting the driver of the car. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Farmers Under Siege
X