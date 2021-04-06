Two people shot dead after an argument during soccer match

A man was shot dead and his car set alight when he brought a gun shot victim to Barberton Provincial Hospital on Sunday.



According to the Mpumalanga police, two cars brought victims of gun shot wounds after an argument between two teams at a soccer friendly match, but the other team's supporters and friends followed and went to one of cars and set it alight after fatally shooting the driver of the car. ..