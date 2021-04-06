South Africa

Students set up fiery blockade at MUT entrance

06 April 2021 - 13:46
Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief
EFF students protest outside the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: EFFStudents

A group of EFF students blockaded an entrance of the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi, south of Durban, with burning tyres and other debris on Tuesday.

The protest is part of a national shutdown of institutions of higher learning campaign, #SizofundaNgenkani2021, being waged by students.

The campaign, which kicked off on March 15, is aimed at forcing the department of higher education to meet students' demands of:

  • scrapping historical debt and financial exclusion;
  • providing free registration, computers and data for students; and
  • increasing government funding for tertiary education.

MUT spokesperson Bheki Hlophe said a statement would be issued.

Metro police spokesperson Supt Zama Dlamini said: “Our metro police as well as SAPS are at MUT. The students are protesting and both lanes coming in and going out on Mangosuthu Road were closed due to dirt being burnt on the roadway.”

She said while the roads are opened for now it is advisable for motorists to find alternative routes if possible.

