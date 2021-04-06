Six-year-old boy dies at KZN beach

A day at the beach ended in tragedy for a six-year-old boy who drowned at a KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach on Monday.

Quentin Power, National Sea Rescue Institute station commander, said emergency services responded to a report of a drowning at La Mercy lagoon around 3pm.

Power said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found bystanders performing CPR on a child on the shore.

“The child had reportedly been located lifeless in the water by bystanders who recovered the child to the shore where CPR commenced.”

Power said paramedics and lifeguards took over administering advanced life support.

“Despite extensive CPR efforts the child was sadly declared deceased.

“The body of the child was taken into the care of police and KZN government health forensic pathology services.

“Police have opened an inquest docket,” said Power.

TimesLIVE