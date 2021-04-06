Judge refuses to recuse himself
Richard Mdluli suffers another court blow
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli suffered yet another court setback when his application for the recusal of judge Bert Bam in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria was dismissed on Tuesday.
Mdluli brought the application earlier in the day, saying he wanted the recusal of Bam, who is presiding over the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) application which seeks to bar Mdluli from causing any delays in his pending court matter for corruption...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.