Judge refuses to recuse himself

Richard Mdluli suffers another court blow

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli suffered yet another court setback when his application for the recusal of judge Bert Bam in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria was dismissed on Tuesday.



Mdluli brought the application earlier in the day, saying he wanted the recusal of Bam, who is presiding over the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) application which seeks to bar Mdluli from causing any delays in his pending court matter for corruption...