Nearly 50 killed on KZN roads since start of Easter weekend

Forty-seven people were killed in crashes on KwaZulu-Natal roads since the start of the Easter weekend.

As thousands of holidaymakers left the province on Monday, transport, community safety and liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni revealed at a roadblock at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, that there had been 37 fatal road crashes since Thursday.

“Preliminary road accident reports reveal that 37 crashes resulting in 47 fatalities have been recorded in various parts of the province from April 1 to 4 2021, compared to five crashes resulting in six fatalities recorded in the same period in 2020 when the country was under level 5 Covid-19 nationwide lockdown. During the same period in 2019, a total of 31 crashes resulting in 40 fatalities were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal,” she said.

Nkonyeni said evidence showed that most road crashes were as a result of “human behaviour such as speeding, overloading and driving under the influence of alcohol”.

The motorist with the highest alcohol content, 2.68 mg/l, which is 11 times over the legal alcohol limit, was arrested in Scottburgh.

The highest speed recorded was on the N2 near Mtunzini in the Empangeni Region, where a motorist was caught driving at 170km/h in a 120 kilometre zone.