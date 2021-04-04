South Africa

Four suspects bust for creating 'fake Covid-19 travel certificates'

04 April 2021 - 09:25
The fake cerficates were allegedly produced at an Internet café. Stock photo,
The fake cerficates were allegedly produced at an Internet café. Stock photo,
Image: 123RF/Pedro Antonio SalaverrÃ­a Calahorra

The Hawks have arrested four people in Gauteng for creating fake Covid-19 travel certificates.

The suspects, aged 32 to 42, were arrested in Windsor East, Randburg.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the suspects allegedly created the fraudulent certificates at “an internet cafe and laundry shop in Windsor East”.

“[The investigating] team received intelligence and secured a search and seizure warrant. They successfully executed the warrant at the positively identified business premises on Tuesday,” said Mulamu.

“Upon searching the premises, police seized electronic equipment and documents for further investigation.”

The suspects appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday on charges related to contravening the National Disaster Management Act.

TimesLIVE

Zimbabweans will get electronic Covid-19 cards to prove they are vaccinated

The electronic card will combat the sale of counterfeit certificates
News
6 days ago

Health officials have the right to reject fake Covid-19 certificates, Motsoaledi warns travellers

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says his department is aware of people producing fake Covid-19 certificates.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Farmers Under Siege
X