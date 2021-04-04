Arrested wife of slain hotelier allegedly offered R400k and diamond ring for her 'dirty work' — report

Her diamond ring and a payout of almost half a million rand. That's what the wife of slain Pofadder hotelier, Suretha Brits is alleged to have offered as payment for her “dirty work”, according to a report on Sunday.

Leon Brits was found floating in a swimming pool at one of the couple’s properties in Pofadder on October 7 2020. There were several stab wounds on his body.

His wife Suretha made a brief appearance in the Pofadder magistrate’s court in connection with her husband’s murder.

She faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery and perjury. The 30-year-old was arrested at their home in Marchand, Kakamas, on Monday.

Three men were arrested for the murder. One of the accused, Jacques van Vuuren, 37, entered into a guilty plea agreement with the state last Thursday.