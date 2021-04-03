‘Court did not fail murdered mom and daughter’: public protector

“It is also evident from the records of the court that several applications were processed on June 8 2020 and interim protection orders issued,” said Gcaleka.

“Ms Kortje left the court about an hour after her arrival without having completed and submitted the application form for further assistance.

“Her explanation to Ms NG Dolf, who had accompanied her to the court on that day, was that she did not expect that it would be a long process to obtain the protection order and there was too much to write.

“It is not clear whether Ms Kortje intended to complete the form and to return to the court with her application. According to her mother, the late Ms Kortje had to go to work the next day and did not return home on June 10 2020. She was later found dead.”

Gcaleka concluded: “There is no evidence indicating that Ms Kortje was turned away by the court when she wanted to apply for the protection order.

“The evidence shows that she was assisted at the protection order section and requested to complete the prescribed application form. She also did not indicate to Ms Dolf or her parents that she was not assisted by the officials at the court to complete the application process.”