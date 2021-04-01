Two Gauteng school pupils die in separate incidents

The Gauteng education department is mourning the deaths of two pupils who died in separate incidents on Wednesday.

In the first incident, an 18-year-old grade 12 pupil at Sekanontoane Secondary School in Soweto had to be rushed to the clinic after she struggled to breathe.

Provincial spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident occurred at about 7.45am.

"The learner allegedly arrived at school and attended her class that morning, but she suddenly ran out of the class rushing to the water tap while struggling to breathe. The school principal contacted the learner’s parents and an ambulance to provide assistance. However, the principal resorted to urgently transport the learner to a nearby clinic in Chiawelo," Mabona said.

He said the pupil was then transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital for further medical attention. "Unfortunately, the learner passed away in the afternoon," Mabona said.

Mabona said the second incident happened at Dominican School for the Deaf in Hammanskraal where a 17-year-old pupil committed suicide.