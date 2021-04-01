Top advocate Semenya to probe abuse of power claims against Eskom boss De Ruyter

Senior advocate Ishmael Semenya will lead an inquiry into allegations against Eskom's group CEO, André de Ruyter.

In a statement on Thursday, the electricity utility said its board of directors had resolved to initiate an independent inquiry to establish the veracity, and the basis to the allegations of racism and abuse of power that have been levelled against De Ruyter, by the chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano.

“The board has committed to a transparent process and to provide updates at critical stages of the inquiry.”

Veteran lawyer Semenya, once the chair of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, will chair the inquiry, and, on completion, issue written findings and recommendations as soon as reasonably possible.

“Adv Semenya has also been requested to make recommendations to be pursued by the board against any specific individuals if any wrongdoing is found,” said Eskom.

The utility's board offered a guarantee that Semenya would be afforded any assistance he needed.

“Adv Semenya is free to request and to receive Eskom documents, and to consult with any witnesses deemed relevant and necessary for the purposes of this inquiry.

“The board requests that Adv Semenya be given space to conduct the investigation unhindered, to enable him to complete the inquiry and issue his report at his earliest possible convenience.”

TimesLIVE