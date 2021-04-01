Land Bank misses deadline for debt restructuring plan

The cash-strapped Land and Agricultural Development Bank missed a March 31 deadline to conclude a debt restructuring plan with lenders, the state-owned company said on Wednesday.

In April 2020 the country's largest agricultural-focused lender defaulted on some repayments on its R50bn debt, triggering credit downgrades and fears of cross default on the debt of other state firms.

The government stepped in, giving the Land Bank a bailout of R3bn last year and R7bn last month while the bank negotiated with a consortium of its lenders on a “liability solution” to determine a new schedule of repayments.

The negotiations, which began in mid-2020, have stalled, with lenders complaining about lack of information and certainty in the proposals by the Land Bank.

“This date is not going to be met due to the need for the bank and its lenders/funders to incorporate a material change in the previous version of the liability solution,” the Land Bank said in a statement.