AG outcomes: How SA's provinces fared, as Western Cape leads the way

The Western Cape continues to be the shining light of financial accountability among the country’s nine provinces.

This has once again become the case following the release of the auditor-general’s audit outcomes for provinces and national government for the 2019-20 financial year.

Below is the provincial breakdown of how each province fared.

Gauteng

The country’s economic hub, Gauteng, stagnated. The province showed no significant improvement from its previous financial year audit outcomes.

According to the report by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke, the stagnation of the country’s most populous province was mainly because of “insufficient consequence management”.

Only four auditees improved in Gauteng, with exactly the same number regressing — rendering it effectively stagnant.

“Compliance findings remained high with material non-compliance reported at 68% of the auditees. Non-compliance with supply chain prescripts remained a concern with a resultant irregular expenditure increasing to R7.49bn, with a closing balance of R36.6bn,” noted Maluleke.

“To sustainably improve audit outcomes, we again encourage focus on the monitoring of preventive controls and ensuring that transgressions are addressed through timely investigations and consequence management.”

KwaZulu-Natal

Among the improvers, KwaZulu-Natal was the most impressive, followed by the Eastern Cape. KZN had five of its audited entities improving, while only one regressed.

Though the province was showing positive trends, Maluleke said “greater discipline is required in implementing basic preventive controls that will translate into sustainable improvements”.

It was also a concern that the province continued to have the highest irregular expenditure among all provinces at R9.75bn, with a closing balance of R44.55bn.