Wife of murdered hotel owner Leon Brits appears in court

Murdered hotelier Leon Brits’s wife appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with his death in the Northern Cape.

Suretha Brits made a brief appearance in the Pofadder magistrate’s court in connection with her husband’s murder.

She faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery and perjury. The 30-year-old was arrested at their home in Marchand, Kakamas, on Monday.

The case was postponed to April 7 for a formal bail application. She will remain in custody.

Brits was found floating in a swimming pool at one of the couple’s properties in Pofadder on October 7 2020. There were several stab wounds on his body.