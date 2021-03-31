State capture inquiry has become factional, but Jacob Zuma must appear: EFF

“We don’t agree that it must only be the Guptas, but the Oppenheimer and Rupert stodges who must be held accountable, too, because they continue to steal from our country. But we don’t see that happening,” he said.

Explaining his stance, Malema made an example of former president Jacob Zuma’s refusal to appear before the inquiry and its decision to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.

He slammed the lack of similar action against others who had allegedly refused to appear.

He also made reference to advocate Dali Mpofu’s recent “shut up” rant which saw Zondo reprimand Mpofu. The EFF leader said Mpofu’s outburst was in reaction to racism.

“Racism is violent. When you meet it, you must cut the head properly. You must not play with racists. You must put them at their right place and that’s what Dali did. We are very proud of Dali,” he said.

Malema said his party would speak out against wrongdoing at the inquiry even if it meant going to prison.

“Zondo is not our god. He’s a human being, also with stories of being irresponsible. We established that commission and it is not a property of Zondo. It doesn’t belong to him, it belongs to the people of SA. When Zondo doesn’t handle that commission well, we must point it out without fear or favour.

“We are not going to be scared when a judge is mishandling issues in a factional way in favour of white establishments. That we must keep quiet because he’s a judge, we are not going to allow that nonsense. He can take us all to prison but we have to point it out.”