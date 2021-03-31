Accept pay freeze or jobs go, Cape Town mayor tells council staff

Accept a zero percent pay rise or jobs will go. That was the warning to City of Cape Town staff on Wednesday as mayor Dan Plato unveiled the 2021/22 draft budget.

Plato told the council the budget proposes a R460m cut in the cost of staff and contracts. “We have also committed that there will be a zero percent cost of living increase in the salaries and wages provision,” said Plato.

“To achieve this, the city will petition the Local Government Bargaining Council to not award any salary increases for staff and councillors.”

While expressing gratitude to staff for their work under “very trying circumstances” in the past year of Covid-19 lockdowns, Plato said the public sector must share the pain experienced by people in the private sector.

“Should the bargaining council not agree to our request, and bind us to making ill-advised increases, the city’s staff numbers will have to be decreased as there simply are not enough funds for both,” he said.