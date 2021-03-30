South Africa

SA records 756 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours as lockdown level 1 remains

By Staff Reporter - 30 March 2021 - 22:02
SA recorded 756 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, along with 78 Covid-19 related deaths.
SA recorded 756 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, along with 78 Covid-19 related deaths.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that SA would remain on level 1 of the current lockdown restrictions, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that were just 756 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the previous 24 hours.

This means that there have been 1,546,735 total infections recorded to date.

The new infections came from 24,842 tests at a positivity rate of 3.04%.

In the same period, 78 new deaths were reported, taking the total number of fatalities related to Covid-19 to 52,788.

Man accused of stealing over R1m in Covid-19 relief funds

A former senior employee at a Johannesburg flooring company is in hot water for allegedly spending money paid out from a temporary Covid-19 relief ...
News
16 hours ago

ANC NEC calls for 'society-wide effort' to ensure success of vaccination campaign

The ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences met on the anniversary of the implementation of a nationwide lockdown to contain the ...
News
11 hours ago

Of the newly recorded deaths, 45 were in Gauteng, nine were in KwaZulu-Natal, seven were in both Limpopo and the Free State, four were in Mpumalanga, three were in the Western Cape, two were in the Northern Cape and one was in the Eastern Cape. There were no Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the North West in the past 24 hours.

To date, Mkhize said, 1,473,588 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

“The number of health-care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol was 251,707 as at 6.30pm,” said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

1,516 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

SA recorded 1,516 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 67 more fatalities, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Discovery says everything in place to give 3 million members Covid-19 jabs ... 'depending on vaccine supply'

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said the scheme planned to vaccinate 3 million adult beneficiaries of Discovery-administered schemes, and would be ready to ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Farmers Under Siege
X