President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation at 7pm

30 March 2021 - 14:45
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa will detail government's plans for the Easter weekend when he addresses South Africans at 7pm tonight. File photo.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments regarding the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic at 7pm on Tuesday.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said his address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and cabinet.

“As SA rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.”

The address comes days before the Easter weekend when people are expected to travel and gather.

TimesLIVE

Easing of restrictions on religious events being considered – Ramaphosa

The government is expected to make an announcement in the coming days.
8 hours ago

