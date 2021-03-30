Formal-sector job numbers recovery continues in last quarter of 2020

Formal-sector nonfarm jobs and earnings continued their recovery in the fourth quarter of 2020, but remained well below pre-Covid-19 levels, while permanent positions were under more strain.

Stats SA’s latest quarterly employment statistics (QES) for the three months to end-December showed total employment rose 76,000, or 0.8%, quarter on quarter, but remained 5.8% lower year on year.

Part-time employment increased by 9.2%, or 87,000, from the prior three-month period, while full-time employment dipped 0.1%, or by 11,000.

The QES, released on Tuesday, measures employment in the formal, nonagriculture sector across 20,000 businesses, ranging from factories to government entities.