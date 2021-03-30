Body of teen missing for a month found in Carolina, Mpumalanga

A teenager who was reported missing more than a month ago has been found dead at a rugby field in Carolina, Mpumalanga.

Sinethemba Princess Nkosi,19, from Silobela township in Carolina, was reported missing on March 26, three days after she left home saying she was visiting a friend at Hendrina, more than 40km away.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said they have now launched a manhunt for her boyfriend following the discovery of the teen's body on Saturday.

“A community member discovered a woman's body on Saturday, 27 March 2021, at a rugby field in Carolina. The woman was reported missing by her family on Friday, 26 March 2021, after she left home on 23 March 2021 to visit a friend in Hendrina and did not return. Her family grew concerned after they called her several times but could not reach her. They then informed police about the matter,” said Hlathi.

“Police urge anyone with information regarding the case or any details on the whereabouts of Ms Sinethemba Princess Nkosi's friend from Hendrina to call Detective Warrant Officer Thulani Sibeko at 082-303-9940. Police believe this friend may assist in their investigation.”

"Members of the public can also call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP if they have any information on this case.

“All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Hlathi.