'ANC obsessed with internal politics while SA is in economic crisis'

Black business leaders lambast the ruling party

Black business leaders have lambasted the ANC for failing to prioritise the current economic crisis facing the country during the party's weekend national executive committee (NEC) meeting.



The larger part of the weekend meeting was, according to reports, consumed by internal battles between opposing factions over the implementation of its 2017 resolution for those facing criminal charges to step aside. ..