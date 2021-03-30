'ANC obsessed with internal politics while SA is in economic crisis'
Black business leaders lambast the ruling party
Black business leaders have lambasted the ANC for failing to prioritise the current economic crisis facing the country during the party's weekend national executive committee (NEC) meeting.
The larger part of the weekend meeting was, according to reports, consumed by internal battles between opposing factions over the implementation of its 2017 resolution for those facing criminal charges to step aside. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.