ANC NEC calls for 'society-wide effort' to ensure success of vaccination campaign
The ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences met on the anniversary of the implementation of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
“The decisive measures taken in the early days of the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA helped to delay the spread of the virus and enabled the preparation of our health facilities for the expected rise in infections,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.
He conceded, however, that during the management of the pandemic, mistakes had been made.
Paying tribute to front-line workers, Ramaphosa said, “We salute the health workers who, often at great risk to themselves, have cared for the sick and have saved many lives. We salute other front-line workers who have ensured the uninterrupted provision of essential services throughout the pandemic.”
He said the government’s priority was to intensify all efforts to unite all South Africans to overcome the pandemic.
“In this phase, this requires a society-wide effort to ensure the success of the vaccination campaign. The NEC welcomed the progress made in the vaccination of health workers, especially in light of the challenges presented by the emergence of a new variant.”
He said working with other countries within the continent and in the developing world, SA should intensify its campaign against “vaccine nationalism”.
“The NEC emphasised that the vaccination programme does not subtract from the need to maintain the basic health protocols that are critical for our collective safety.”
Ramaphosa urged South Africans to continue limiting the number of people at gatherings, social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and sanitising.
TimesLIVE
