South Africa

One dead, three missing after taxi swept away by river in KZN

29 March 2021 - 12:01
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
13 people who inside of the taxi managed to get to safety.
13 people who inside of the taxi managed to get to safety.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

One person drowned and three others are missing after the taxi they were travelling in was swept away while the vehicle crossed a low-lying bridge in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, said a 40-year-old woman drowned and three others were still missing.

Thirteen passengers managed to get to safety.

Hlomuka said disaster management teams were working around the clock to locate the three missing people who are believed to be from one family.

“According to teams that responded to the incident, two teenagers — a male and a female — and an adult from the Mkhize household are unaccounted for and are believed to have been swept away by the raging waters.

“We are saddened by this latest incident. Our teams are working round the clock in conjunction with the police search and rescue teams to locate the missing.”

Hlomuka called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident to determine whether there was any negligence on the part of the driver in crossing the flooded river.

TimesLIVE

One adult, seven children drown after car plunges into river in Free State

One man and seven children drowned after in which they were travelling plunged into a river at a farm in Steynrus in Free State at the weekend, ...
News
1 month ago

One-year-old child drowns in raging Mpumalanga river after storm Eloise

The body of a one-year-old infant who was swept from her mother’s arms as she tried to cross a flooded river in Badplaas, Mpumalanga, was recovered ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X