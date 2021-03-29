Malema’s trial date for ‘stadium firearm discharge’ allegation set for August

Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, will face trial in an East London court between August 23 and 27.

Together with his co-accused Gerhardus Adriaan Snyman, on Monday he made a brief appearance before regional court magistrate Twanet Olivier, with proceedings lasting less than 15 minutes, before the trial date was determined and confirmed by the court.

In the week-long trial in August, Malema will face charges for allegedly firing an automatic rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, and reckless endangerment to people or property.