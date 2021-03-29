Former top cop, three officers acquitted on Marikana massacre charges

Former North West deputy police commissioner Gen William Mpembe and three other officers have been acquitted on charges relating to the Marikana massacre in 2012.

Mpembe, Brig Jacobus van Zyl, Brig Dingaan Madoda, and Lt-Col Oupa Pule were facing charges in the high court in the North West relating to the death in police custody of Modisaotsile Sagalala.

The charges were defeating the ends of justice for allegedly concealing information around Sagalala's death, and contravention of the Ipid Act and the Commissions Act for not reporting a death in police custody.

But they were acquitted on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame, said the authority noted the judgment and would study it before making “informed decisions” on the next steps to take.

TimesLIVE