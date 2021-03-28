Mom and 2 children among six dead in Welkom horror crash
Six people died after two vehicles collided on the R30 outside Welkom in the Free State on Sunday morning.
A white BMW travelling in the direction of Welkom and a Toyota Avanza driving in the direction of Theunissen collided just before 7am, provincial police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said.
Mbambo said it was alleged that the driver of a BMW lost control of the car.
Four people travelling in the Avanza — a 43-year-old mother and her two toddlers and a man unrelated to them — died on the scene.
Her husband and their 13-year-old daughter were rushed to hospital.
The 46-year-old driver of the BMW and a woman were also declared dead at the scene, Mbambo said.
Two other passengers, a woman and man were rushed to hospital.
“It was revealed that the family in the Avanza was en route to Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape while the passengers of the BMW were on a trip to Thabong near Welkom.”
A case of culpable homicide has been opened.
TimesLIVE
