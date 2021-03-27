KZN teacher caught on video caning pupils enrages parents
A video of a KwaZulu Natal teacher seen caning pupils has left parents fuming.
The teacher, from Siyabonga Secondary School in Illovo township next Amanzimtoti, can be seen administering corporal punishment on the learners outside the school gates...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.