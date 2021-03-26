Minister promises to solve man's ID dilemma

Mandla Madlala says he is frustrated after visiting home affairs offices a number of times in the past two years to apply for his ID with no luck.

Madlala, 56, from Zola in Soweto first applied for his ID in 2019 but he said officials have been dragging their feet to process his application until now.

“The first time I went with my mother and brother in January 2019. I had my abridged birth certificate, letter from the school I attended and my mother’s ID,” said Madlala.

“They took my documents and captured my information.”

Madlala said the officials took his brother’s cellphone number and told him they will call him back after three months to give him an update on his application, but this never happened.

Madlala’s brother, Vusimuzi, 61, said when they went back to home affairs they were informed that the people who assisted his brother were on holiday.