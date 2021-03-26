Gauteng paid R1.5bn in rates and taxes to municipalities in eight months

The Gauteng provincial government paid R1.5bn in tax and rates to municipalities between April and December 2020, MEC for treasury and e-government Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said on Friday.

She was addressing members of the provincial legislature, where various committee chairpersons presented their annual performance reports.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted revenue services in municipalities, posing a serious risk to service delivery in the province.

“That is why as Gauteng provincial government, we are committed to meeting our obligations to municipalities by paying our rates and taxes and assisting the sphere of local government in these difficult times. I can safely say that almost all the departments are paying,” she said.

The MEC said the amount paid to municipalities had increased significantly since the 2018/2019 financial year. The outstanding debt, including disputes under section 21 now totalled R300m “but we want to close that completely”, she said.