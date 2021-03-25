Zondo commission has given up efforts to coerce Zuma

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has given up all efforts to coerce former president Jacob Zuma to appear before it and testify on corruption allegations against him.

This was revealed by the commission on Thursday as it asked the Constitutional Court to slap him with direct imprisonment of three years for contempt of court.

Since last year, Zuma has repeatedly defied summonses issued by the commission compelling him to file affidavits and take the stand to answer on his role in state capture allegations relating to his tenure as the head of state.

Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, for the commission, told the apex court yesterday that the inquiry was no longer seeking any measures to compel Zuma to take the stand but for him to be jailed as punishment for his defiant behaviour.

“We do not ask for his appearance. We ask for his punishment,” he said.

In January, the apex court ruled that it was illegal for Zuma to refuse to appear before the commission and that his continued defiance was a direct breach of the rule of law, after the commission approached to ask for an order to secure his attendance.