Bushbuckridge man, 91, arrested for 'repeatedly raping' his girlfriend’s daughter, 11
A 91-year-old man accused of repeatedly raping a child 80 years his junior is due to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court on Thursday.
The pensioner also faces charges of assaulting a five-year-old boy, said Mpumalanga police.
“The children's mother, who is also said to be the ... man's girlfriend, is being sought by police for child neglect after the two children as well as their sibling, a two-year-old girl, were reported to have been left abandoned,” said Brig Leonard Hlathi.
“This shocking ordeal was brought to the attention of police in Bushbuckridge on Tuesday March 23, who immediately started with their investigations into the matter,” he added.
A concerned community member blew the whistle on the alleged abuse of the children. She had gone to their home and found them alone, in a “terrible state”.
“The children are said to have informed the woman of their ordeal [and] indicated that their parents have been abusing them physically, emotionally and sexually. Details given by the children also revealed that the 11-year-old girl had allegedly been raped by the 91-year-old man, at times in the presence of their mother,” said Hlathi.
The woman took them to a local school and pleaded for help. The school summoned the police and the department of social development.
The children have since been put in a place of safety.
A police case was opened and the man was arrested. Police are searching for the mother, said Hlathi.
“Anyone who bears knowledge about the whereabouts of the children's mother, can contact Det-Sgt Macro Makwela at 0726132576 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he added.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.