South Africa

Man killed by bus as protesters stone cars in Cape Town for second day

24 March 2021 - 08:43
Aron Hyman Reporter
A man was killed in Kraaifontein when he was allegedly struck by a Golden Arrow bus on Wednesday in an incident believed to be related to service delivery protests.
Image: gabs.co.za

Cape Town motorists were expected to endure a second day of traffic disruptions on Wednesday due to protesters barricading roads and reports of cars being stoned.

Reports of a fatality believed to be related to the protests came in early on Wednesday.

A man thought to be a protester was allegedly hit by a Golden Arrow bus in Kraaifontein where cars were being stoned.

On Tuesday Cape Town’s public order police had their hands full dealing with “service delivery protests” which resulted in the N2 and other roadways being closed for much of the morning.

On Wednesday Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said reports were coming in of cars being stoned in the Kraaifontein area, near Old Paarl Road and Maroela Road.

Coleman said an adult male died after being struck by a Golden Arrow bus on Botfontein Road. The road has been closed between La Boheme Road and Maroela Road.

Old Faure Road, where new informal settlements were established in the Driftsands nature reserve last year, was closed briefly between Spine Road and Mew Way on Wednesday morning after protesters set tyres alight in the road and stoned vehicles.

This is the second day of protests in the city.

“Public order police and police officials from local police stations had their hands full trying to quell a number of service delivery protests that saw major roads, including the N2 highway, closed in Cape Town on Tuesday morning,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“The protests, which started in the early morning, affected the N2 highway in both directions, Mew Way, Baden Powell, the R300 and Hindle Road. Rubble and tyres were burnt by groups of about 50 to 60 protesters,” she said.

According to Potelwa, as the morning progressed, the protesters moved to the following areas:

  • corner Mew Way and Spine Road in Khayelitsha;
  • Spine Road in Ilitha Park near False Bay College;
  • Spine Road and Jafta K Masemola in Town Two in Khayelitsha.

She said when police approached the groups the protesters scattered in different directions but reconvened later.

On Wednesday, protesters shifted their locations and soon after police dispersed them from Old Faure Road they had closed down Eersteriver Road.

Potelwa said public order police would continue to monitor the protests.

