Man killed by bus as protesters stone cars in Cape Town for second day

Cape Town motorists were expected to endure a second day of traffic disruptions on Wednesday due to protesters barricading roads and reports of cars being stoned.

Reports of a fatality believed to be related to the protests came in early on Wednesday.

A man thought to be a protester was allegedly hit by a Golden Arrow bus in Kraaifontein where cars were being stoned.

On Tuesday Cape Town’s public order police had their hands full dealing with “service delivery protests” which resulted in the N2 and other roadways being closed for much of the morning.

On Wednesday Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said reports were coming in of cars being stoned in the Kraaifontein area, near Old Paarl Road and Maroela Road.

Coleman said an adult male died after being struck by a Golden Arrow bus on Botfontein Road. The road has been closed between La Boheme Road and Maroela Road.