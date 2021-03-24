Just more than 500 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in SA in the past 24 hours
SA recorded just 510 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday night.
This means that there have now been 1,538,961 total cases recorded to date.
According to Mkhize, the new infections come from 16,445 tests, at a positivity rate of 3.1%.
In the same period, there were 55 Covid-19 related deaths recorded, taking the national number of fatalities to 52,251.
Of the newly recorded deaths, 25 were in the North West, 11 were in the Free State, six were in the Eastern Cape, five were in KwaZulu-Natal, and four each were in Gauteng and the Western Cape. There were no fatalities recorded in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or the Northern Cape.
Mkhize also reported that 1,465,204 recoveries had been recorded to date, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
There have also been 194,257 health-care workers vaccinated by 6.30pm on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
