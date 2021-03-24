'It would be irresponsible to speculate': SAA on Covid-19 vaccine flight incident

SAA has downplayed an incident during takeoff involving the airline’s controversial flight to Brussels to collect Covid-19 vaccines for the country, saying an “investigation is under way”.

Minutes after SAA 4272 took off from OR Tambo International Airport on February 24, the Airbus A340-600, experienced an “alpha floor event”. This is when an aircraft, either on takeoff or landing, does not have enough thrust and goes into a stall. When this happens, computers automatically take control and prevent the plane from crashing.

Such incidents, which the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has described as serious, are meant to be reported to the regulator within 24 to 72 hours.

SACAA spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said the regulator was informed only three weeks after the incident.

SAA said in a statement on Wednesday that “it was the appropriate actions of the flight crew that prevented any further warnings, the aircraft continued with its acceleration profile, and continued on to Brussels”.