Interactive maths app helps pupils to ace equations
Kim Chulu Amina has launched a maths app to sharpen the maths skills of primary and high school pupils after working in education software for a number of years.
The app, called Static City Maths which was released in January, allows for players to own or buy real estate through a special currency if they successfully solve maths equations. The app allows learners to practice maths by answering equations, and each correct answer earns learners one Static City currency, which accumulates and can eventually be used to buy property. ..
