Gauteng municipalities are owed more than R58bn in unpaid debt

More than 85% of the outstanding debt owed to municipalities in Gauteng is from household customers and represents R49.8bn.

The total debt is R58.3bn, leaving municipalities with limited funds to spend on new projects and maintenance of existing infrastructure.

These were some of the findings in a report by an independent committee of inquiry commissioned by Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile in August 2019.

The committee found the performance of municipalities sharply declined when there was political instability in areas.

It also raised concern about government debt owed to municipalities. As at June 2020 the total debt owed by the Gauteng government to its municipalities was R876m. Of this sum, 21% was owed to local municipalities and the remainder to metropolitan municipalities.

Emfuleni municipality has been unable to provide clean drinking water to customers, leading to the national water and sanitation department taking over the provision of water in the area.