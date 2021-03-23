WATCH | Five stabbed in clashes between EFF and Sasco at Durban University of Technology

He said they were in the process of laying criminal charges.

However, EFFSC DUT secretary Sandiso Buthelezi claimed that the fight was sparked by “thugs” who were opposed to their student body exposing criminal opportunism.

“We have reported to DUT management that there have been several incidents where vulnerable students have been victims of cybercrime and opportunism in which they have been made to pay for services that have turned out to be a scam.



“These are deeply rural students who don't know anything about how the campus operates or about Durban, especially during this time when everything is online. In addition to that we have an issue with the management and [higher education minister] Blade Nzimande with regard to our students who haven't been able to access funding as well as students who failed last year because they didn't have laptops and data. We are determined to have these students registered this year.

“This morning two of our members were attacked and stabbed by these thugs — some criminal elements which we pointed out to the police. Our fight is not with the student body, but with management who aren't doing anything to protect our students.”

Buthelezi said his members would bring criminal charges once they were discharged.

DUT didn't respond to queries.

TimesLIVE