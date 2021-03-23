Limpopo's remote villages unable to access cellphone network
Stranded with no signal in Makhado
Saltiel Chebeng has a cellphone but he uses it mostly as a clock and calculator because there is no signal at his home in Maranikhwe village outside Makhado in Limpopo.
Chebeng, 77, rarely texts and to make a call he must walk to a nearby koppie where a signal comes and goes sluggishly. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.