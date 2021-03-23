Limpopo's remote villages unable to access cellphone network

Stranded with no signal in Makhado

Saltiel Chebeng has a cellphone but he uses it mostly as a clock and calculator because there is no signal at his home in Maranikhwe village outside Makhado in Limpopo.



Chebeng, 77, rarely texts and to make a call he must walk to a nearby koppie where a signal comes and goes sluggishly. ..