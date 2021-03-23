Institutions not good for teaching, learning
Pupils from Dumezweni, Okhela schools to be moved elsewhere
The Mpumalanga education department will shut down Dumezweni and Okhela schools and transfer pupils to other institutions.
Spokesperson Gerald Sambo said infrastructure assessment conducted at Dumezweni and Okhela revealed that the conditions at both the schools were not conducive for teaching and learning...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.