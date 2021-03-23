Khosi Sinthumule drilled a borehole for all

Headman saves residents from heavy water costs

Headman Makhado Sinthumule is hailed as a hero and saviour in his village of Tshiozwi in Makhado municipality in Limpopo for drilling a borehole for the benefit of the community that had no access to water.



In 2019 Sinthumule, who had seen his community's struggle to access water, used proceeds from an annual event held in the area to pay for a borehole to be used by all in his village...