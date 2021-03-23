ANC candidates in Eastern Cape must pass leadership courses before elections — Mabuyane

Eastern Cape ANC candidates will have to pass four short leadership courses if they want to be considered for deployment in the upcoming local government elections.

Delivering his political overview during a virtual ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Sunday, party chair Oscar Mabuyane said the move was aimed at ensuring good governance and building a capable and developmental state.

Candidates will go through the OR Tambo School of Leadership before consideration for council seats.

The same would apply, Mabuyane said, in the 2024 general elections.

“We will have to fulfil our commitment of ensuring that we deploy only the best among us to political and administrative positions in government,” he said.

“We must deploy only cadres who have a thorough grasp of tasks at hand, who have requisite skills and capabilities needed, and more importantly whose hearts and minds are in serving the people of our province diligently.