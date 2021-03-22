Shootings near 'Teddy Mafia' home, three arrested in Durban suburb

KwaZulu-Natal police and metro police arrested three suspects in a night of shootings on Sunday near the home of murdered suspected drug kingpin Yaganathan “Teddy Mafia” Pillay.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said members of a task team from Chatsworth police station together with Durban metro police acted swiftly on information of “random shootings” in Taurus Street in the Durban suburb of Shallcross.

Braving a hostile environment where even strongly reinforced police contingents have come under attack from community members, the officers rushed to the area where the shooting was taking place and kept observation before closing in on their targets.

Mbele said two suspects, aged 42 and 43, were found in possession of firearms and ammunition while a 25-year-old was found in possession of unlicensed ammunition.

“Further investigations revealed that the serial numbers on both revolvers were erased,” said Mbele.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Chatsworth magistrate's court soon.

“The acting provincial commissioner, Maj-Gen Thulani Gonya, praised the task team for acting swiftly resulting in the arrests of the suspects,” said Mbele.