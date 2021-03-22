Ramaphosa flies to Tanzania to attend late president John Magufuli's funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to fly to Dodoma, Tanzania, on Monday to attend the funeral of President John Magufuli, Tanzania’s fifth president.

Magufuli’s death was announced by his vice-president Samiah Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday after he was not seen in public for two weeks.

The official explanation for his death was that he died of heart failure amid speculation that he had fallen ill with Covid-19 and was being treated in hospital abroad.

Magufuli recently came under fire domestically and internationally for his claims that there was no Covid-19 in Tanzania after the country stopped reporting Covid-19 data in May last year when the country said it had 509 cases and 21 deaths.

He was fiercely sceptical of Covid-19 and vaccination efforts and he thanked China's state councillor Wang Yi for not wearing a mask before shaking his hand when he led a Chinese delegation on a visit to Tanzania in January, claiming it was a sign that China affirmed Tanzania’s belief that it was Covid-19 free.

The rest of the Chinese delegation, however, did wear masks.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Monday March 22 2020, undertake a visit to Dodoma, the national capital of the United Republic of Tanzania, to attend the funeral of the late Tanzanian president, His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli,” read the presidency press release on Monday.