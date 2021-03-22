Nehawu wants top parliamentary official suspended for giving herself a rent discount

Public sector union Nehawu has called for the immediate suspension of the acting secretary to parliament, Baby Tyawa, who racked up debt of nearly R80,000 after giving herself a discount on her rent.

The Sunday Times revealed at the weekend that Tyawa occupied an upmarket apartment owned by the department of public works but has continuously failed to fully meet her rent obligations.

The newspaper reported that Tyawa granted herself a “unilateral” discount on the rent, opting to only pay R10,000 instead of R16,000 which the department required.

Parliament has no policy allowing its officials to occupy apartments owned by the department of public works.

Nehawu on Sunday said Tyawa should be suspended immediately to make way for an investigation into the matter.

“Our view is that placing the acting secretary on suspension will enable any committee or person that would have been appointed to conduct the investigation to do so without any interference or intimidation from Ms Tyawa,” Nehawu’s parliament branch secretary Temba Gubula said.

“The union believes that if Ms Tyawa is allowed to continue being in parliament during the investigation, she may hinder the investigation or intimidate witnesses by using her position of power and influence.”