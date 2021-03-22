KZN man arrested for the murder of his mother

A 30-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday after he was arrested at the weekend for the murder of his mother, 53.

In a statement on Monday, police said the man was arrested on Saturday for the murder of his mother who had been reported missing on December 26 in the Luganda area, west of Durban.

It is alleged that the victim was last seen on December 23.

“Community members started searching for the missing person after it was reported to the police. On December 29, members of community continued with the search which led them to the long-drop toilet which is situated in the deceased's yard. They discovered that there was sand covered on the already functioning toilet.”

Community members removed the walls of the toilet and began digging. While digging they noticed some clothing items including some bedding items, as well as an unusual smell.

“They then stopped digging and called the police. Police members from Marianhill responded to the scene and further called on the Search and Rescue (SAR) unit.”

Members of SAPS and Metro SAR teams responded and recovered the body of the deceased.

“The body was still recognisable. The clothing items had some visible blood stains.”

Police proceeded to force their way into the victim's two-bedroom home where everything looked in order, with the exception that the bedding had been removed from the bed.

“According to the neighbours the deceased was living with her long lost son who only returned about six months before the deceased died. Police further discovered that the deceased had received her stokvel payouts. She was supposed to visit her home as she was originally from Bulwer. Her son left home before Christmas and he informed the neighbours that he was going to the camp at eBuhleni in Inanda. That was the last time her son was seen.”

After an intensive investigation, police yielded no results until Saturday when they made a breakthrough in the case.

“Mariannhill Detectives received information that the suspect was at Luganda. They proceeded to the area and the suspect was eventually arrested. The suspect will appear before Pinetown magistrate's court on Tuesday facing murder charges.”