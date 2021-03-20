WATCH LIVE | Actor Menzi Ngubane's funeral service

Mourners have gathered at the indoor sports centre in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, to bid a final farewell to veteran actor Menzi Ngubane.

Menzi died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at his home, aged 56.

He was rushed to hospital with organ failure in 2012 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2014.

Ever since news of Menzi's death was confirmed, there's been an outpouring of tributes in his honour.

Menzi has been remembered for the passion and love he had for his craft, and for being a “gentle giant”.

Menzi’s brother, Bonginkosi Ngubane, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE the family was grateful for all the support and tributes over the last week.

Close family members are expected to speak at the funeral service, sharing their last moments with Menzi and what a devastating blow his death has been for their family.

On Thursday, Menzi was honoured with a memorial service at the Assemblies Of God church in Sandton, Johannesburg.

It was an afternoon filled with emotionally-charged tributes that speaks to the lasting legacy Menzi has left behind.