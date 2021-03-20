South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Actor Menzi Ngubane's funeral service

20 March 2021 - 11:04
Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor

Mourners have gathered at the indoor sports centre in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, to bid a final farewell to veteran actor Menzi Ngubane.

Menzi died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at his home, aged 56.

He was rushed to hospital with organ failure in 2012 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2014.

Ever since news of Menzi's death was confirmed, there's been an outpouring of tributes in his honour.

Menzi has been remembered for the passion and love he had for his craft, and for being a “gentle giant”. 

Menzi’s brother, Bonginkosi Ngubane, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE the family was grateful for all the support and tributes over the last week.

Close family members are expected to speak at the funeral service, sharing their last moments with Menzi and what a devastating blow his death has been for their family.  

On Thursday, Menzi was honoured with a memorial service at the Assemblies Of God church in Sandton, Johannesburg.

It was an afternoon filled with emotionally-charged tributes that speaks to the lasting legacy Menzi has left behind.

Menzi Ngubane's father dies, just days after his son

It comes as the family prepares to bury Menzi at his hometown in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
3 days ago

‘His death leaves the whole of SA poorer’ - Mfundi Vundla pays tribute to Menzi Ngubane

"Young people wanted to be like him. He stood out. He leaves behind a legacy."
Entertainment
4 days ago

5 things you didn’t know about: Menzi Ngubane

Menzi Ngubane won over South African hearts in a career spanning over three decades.
S Mag
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X