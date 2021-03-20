Job loss risk as consumers panic unnecessarily over West Point pilchard recall

SA’s biggest-selling tinned pilchards brand, Lucky Star, is not part of the pilchards recall but mass consumer confusion has hit the company so hard that the jobs of its cannery employees could be on the line.

“We want to reassure the public that our products are indeed safe to consume‚” said Zodwa Velleman‚ the Oceana Group’s regulatory and corporate affairs executive.

“It is important for consumers to know that the recalled product is restricted to a cannery not related to Lucky Star.

“Should the status quo remain or worsen‚ this could have an impact on job security and food security‚” she told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.

“Lucky Star’s canneries in St Helena Bay and Laaiplek on the Cape west coast employ more than 2‚500 workers.”

Uninformed and sceptical consumers are spreading incorrect information on social media that directly or indirectly implies that Lucky Star pilchards are not safe for consumption‚ said Velleman.