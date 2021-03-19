Wits council calls for ‘urgent’ debate on higher education funding

As students continue to fight against financial exclusion and for access to free higher education throughout the country, the council for Wits University has called for an urgent debate on the funding of higher education.

The council said the higher education funding crisis is entrenched in the country’s debt and economic woes, compounded by a global pandemic and the austerity measures that have been imposed.

“Although Wits continues with its efforts to financially support academically deserving students, the endeavours of universities are merely stop-gaps in a funding void,” the council said.

They said the university administers more than R1bn in financial aid, bursaries and scholarships annually, and commits more than R120m annually from the council budget to assist students. About 27,000 students, out of around 37,500 full-time students, receive some form of financial assistance, and they applauded the contribution from the university.

“It is not enough to solve today’s funding crisis, let alone address the systemic funding issues facing higher education and SA.”

The council said the university has consistently engaged with different constituencies regarding the financial challenges, and continues to do so.