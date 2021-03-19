ANC condemns ‘offensive video’
Moalusi to hear his fate over sex video scandal
The disciplinary hearing of an ANC leader in the Northern Cape embroiled in an alleged sex video scandal has been set for Monday.
This was confirmed by administrator of the provincial disciplinary committee Babalwa Mzambo...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.