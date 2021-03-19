‘I stole R6.6m out of greed,’ 25-year-old woman tells Gqeberha court

A 25-year-old Patensie woman who stole R6.6m says she did it purely out of greed, and not out of need.

An-Nei Stumke told the commercial crimes court in Gqeberha on Thursday that much of the cash had been spent on buying extravagant gifts for family and friends in an attempt to buy their love.

Stumke took to the stand in an attempt to explain why she stole the money, what she did with it and how she planned to pay back more than R3m still owing after nearly half the original amount was recovered.

