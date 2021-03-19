I didn't know who'd paid for security upgrades at my homes - Gwede Mantashe

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe was on Friday under the spotlight at the Zondo commission on why he had accepted free installations to the tune of R300 000 from controversial facilities management company Bosasa in 2013 and 2016.

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testified before the commission that Bosasa had targeted influential politicians and officials and gave them favours, including bribes and upgrades to their homes, among other gratifications.

Agrizzi told the inquiry that Bosasa had installed security upgrades at three of Mantashe’s properties.

Mantashe said he had tasked his security advisor Mzonke Nyakaza to install cameras at his Boksburg house after attempted break-ins and that it was him who secured cameras from Bosasa’s Papa Leshabane without Mantashe's intimate knowledge.

“In the political settings, there is very strict division of labour. I was tapped out of details of security arrangements and the security advisor handled that aspect himself,” Mantashe said.

Evidence leader advocate Fana Nalane, however, quizzed Mantashe on why his Eastern Cape properties also had security installations by Bosasa.

Mantashe said the Eastern Cape security upgrades were “informed by the success of the Boksburg installations".

“The installations were effected in the Eastern cape in 2016, having seen the effectiveness of the cameras in Boksburg where we even found a person who was stealing from within, who is working in the property. We thought that we should put those cameras in those properties as well,” Mantashe argued.